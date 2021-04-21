Swae Lee Admits He Still Does Not Know How to Deal With Stepfather’s Murder

Instagram

In a Snapchat docuseries titled ‘Swae Meets World’, the one-half of Rae Sremmurd opens up about the January 2020 fatal shooting of Floyd Sullivan Jr. by his youngest brother.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Swae Lee is having a tough time wrapping his head around allegations suggesting his half-brother is responsible for the murder of his stepfather.

Michael Sullivan was charged with first-degree murder last month (March 2021), more than a year after the fatal shooting of Floyd Sullivan Jr. in Mississippi in January 2020.

Swae, who performs as one half of rap duo Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi, has now publicly addressed the family tragedy in his new Snapchat docuseries, “Swae Meets World”, which debuted on Saturday, April 17.

“I have three brothers,” he said on the digital show. “Allegedly, the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, killed my dad.”

“It’s unbelievable, you can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie. I’m still dealing with it. I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely [sic].”

In another scene, he’s featured talking to friends and saying, “I gotta go to Mississippi too though ’cause I gotta visit my dad. You know what I’m saying, visit the gravesite [sic].”





Swae additionally admitted that the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death made the loss “traumatic”. He added, “You can’t bring nobody back, so it’s like… It’s just so different.”

Michael is Floyd’s son with the rappers’ mother, Bernadette Walker. At the time of the fatal shooting, she claimed the then-19 year old had suffered from Schizoaffective disorder, and may have been off his medication prior to the incident.

He was initially named a person of interest and held for a mental evaluation, before prosecutors filed the murder charge in March.