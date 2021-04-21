Spies are using career networking site LinkedIn to try and steal national secrets, according to reports.
MI5 warned users might have been lured into sharing state secrets, and officials warned people working from home through the pandemic had made them more vulnerable.
Government workers in the UK are being warned about the threat in a campaign called “Think before you link.”
“No-one is immune to being socially manipulated into wrongdoing through these approaches,” the campaign says.
LinkedIn welcomed the campaign, the BBC, said.
“Since the start of the pandemic, many of us have been working remotely, and having to spend more time at home on our personal devices,” government chief security officer Dominic Fortescue told BBC.
“As a result, staff have become more vulnerable to malicious approaches from hostile security services and criminal organisations on social media.”