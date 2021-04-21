Snoop Dogg Collaborates With Nyan Cat for 4/20 Event By CoinQuora



Snoop Dogg Collaborates With Nyan Cat for 4/20 Event



Nyan Cat creator partnered with rapper Snoop Dogg for a 4/20 event.

Three one-of-one NFTs Nyan Dogg, Hazy Nyan Cat, and Nyan Blunt join together.

Nyan Dogg NFT is available on Open Sea with the top bid sitting at 4.2069 ETH.

Nyan Cat creator Chris Torres has partnered with rapper Snoop Dogg for a 4/20 event. Torres’ partnership with Snoop is one of the most high-profile celebrities in the crypto art space.

Introducing… @SnoopDogg X @NyanCat 4/194:20 PSTPowered by @BeetsDAO Edition: 1/1https://t.co/N0ZaRw4kuV pic.twitter.com/kaaFk43Z38 — ☆Chris☆ (@PRguitarman) April 17, 2021

Moreover, the collaboration put three one-of-one NFTs into one collection, named Nyan Dogg, Hazy Nyan Cat, and Nyan Blunt. The Nyan Dogg NFT is available on Open Sea, a crypto art marketplace, with the top bid sitting at 4.2069 ETH, currently worth $9,000.

The rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has turned the storms for many. More so, NFTs allow creators to turn digital content into cryptographically secured collectibles that can be sold.

Snoop and Torres met with the help of BeetsDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization formed on Discord. Its investors have pooled their funds together to buy diverse musical NFTs. As it so happened, two members had connections to Snoop’s manager and Chris Torres.

Recently, Laina Morris sold her Overly Attached Girlfriend (OAG) meme to 3F Music for $411,000. In fact, many viral memes have already been sold as NFT collectibles. Notably, NFT memes like Bad Luck Brian and Nyan Cat sold for $36,000 and $550,000 respectively.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora