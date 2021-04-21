Seeking to unseat Australia, Mongolia’s giant coal mine plans $700 mln bond

Article content

ULAANBAATAR — Mongolia’s giant Tavan Tolgoi coal mine is aiming to raise 2 trillion tugriks ($700 million) through a bond issue as it tries to build infrastructure needed to replace Australia as one of China’s top coal suppliers, the head of the project said.

Gankhuyag Battulga, chief executive of the state-owned Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi JSC, said Mongolia needs to invest in railways to take advantage of simmering tensions between Beijing and Canberra, which have reduced coal shipments to zero since December.

“The Chinese government introduced a strict limit on Australian coal and this provides Mongolian coal exporters a unique opportunity to boost market share,” he told Reuters, adding that market conditions should shift in favor of Mongolia.

Tavan Tolgoi, located around 240 kilometers from the Chinese border, is one of the world’s largest coal deposits, but its development has been stymied by limited delivery capacity and longstanding financing troubles.

Part of the project was put up for tender in 2011 but the winning bid was annulled after Japan and South Korea complained the process was unfair. Mongolia has also tried to list Tavan Tolgoi on global stock exchanges.

“Underwriters warned us that there is a risk of not reaching our goal with failing coal demand and (an) uncertain world financial market,” Gankhuyag said.