Seahawks, CB Pierre Desir agree to one-year deal By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

His agents, EnterSports Management, announced the agreement on Wednesday but didn’t release financial terms.

The 30-year-old played in a combined 12 games last season with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. When the Jets waived him in mid-November, his 47.8 overall grade by Pro Football Focus ranked 71st among 75 qualified cornerbacks on the 2020 season.

He ended last season with 49 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown scored.

Desir has 259 career tackles, 42 passes defensed, eight picks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 73 games (44 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15), then-San Diego Chargers (2016), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), Ravens and Jets.

Desir is a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given annually to a player who exhibits leadership on the field and in the community.

(Field Level Media)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR