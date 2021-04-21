Russia’s Putin, with election looming, sets out new social support measures

Article content

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new social support measures for families with children on Wednesday and hinted at more tax changes, saying the corporate sector was on course for record profits this year.

Addressing falling living standards is one of the priorities for Putin before a parliamentary election due in September. The economy shrank 3% last year, its sharpest contraction in 11 years, and inflation hit 5.8% last month, its highest level since 2016.

In his annual address to both houses of parliament, Putin said he wanted to ensure an increase in real incomes to fight poverty.

“First of all, the state must provide direct support to families with children who find themselves in a difficult situation,” Putin said.

All elementary and secondary school students will receive a one-off payment of 10,000 roubles ($130.53), while children aged eight to 16 years from families with one parent will start getting on average 5,650 roubles a month, Putin said.

Pregnant women with low incomes will receive on average an extra 6,350 roubles a month, he said, promising to spend 10 billion roubles on repairs of teaching colleges.

Putin’s pledges will cost the budget around 400 billion roubles ($5.24 billion) over two years, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.