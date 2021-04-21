Russia’s foreign ministry summons deputy head of U.S. embassy -RIA By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the deputy head of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.
On Tuesday, U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.
