Roche trial for COVID-19 pill delayed in UK as vaccine rollout intervened By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign at a diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Roche’s trial of a pill against COVID-19 in Britain has been delayed as the vaccine rollout in that country made it tough to find patients for its Phase 2 study, the company’s drugs division chief said on Wednesday.
Drugs chief Bill Anderson said that Roche is now lining up additional clinical trial sites in hopes of getting the programme on track for the pill, an antiviral oral treatment called AT-527 that Roche is developing with Atea Pharmaceuticals.
