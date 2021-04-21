Roche confirms 2021 outlook as diagnostics sales mitigate COVID-19 drug slump By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is pictured in Rotkreuz
(Corrects Swiss francs sales drop to 1%, not 3%, in second paragraph)
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Roche said first-quarter revenue rose 3% at constant exchange rates, as its sales of COVID-19 diagnostics helped offset a slump in the mainstay drug business.
Sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.26 billion), which in Swiss francs was down 1% from 15.1 billion francs in the year-earlier period, Roche said in a statement. The Basel-based company, which does not report quarterly profit, said the strong Swiss franc dragged down revenue.
The Basel-based company still expects current-year sales growth in the low- to mid-single digit range at constant exchange rates, with similar core earnings per share growth.
