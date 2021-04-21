Rihanna Goes Dinner Braless Under Sheer Lingerie

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Work’ hitmaker stuns many when she steps out for a late-night dinner with friends in Beverly Hills wearing only a see-through top that she pairs with a long black satin bathrobe.

Having her own lingerie brand seemed to have encouraged Rihanna to show off her sultry side. When out and about for a late-night dinner with a group of pals recently, the 33-year-old pop star was spotted going braless as she donned only sheer black lingerie under long black satin bathrobe.

The “Diamonds” singer went to Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Monday night, April 19. She turned heads when showing up in an eye-catching ensemble that included a long black silk kimono by Hermes, loose-fitting black sweatpants, a pair of purple-tinged Nike Air Jordans, and neon-green-framed sunglasses, and layered necklaces. She applied a bright red lipstick for the occasion.

Rihanna debuted her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, in 2018. Two years after, she hosted Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show on Amazon Prime. “Everything that is currently happening around us is quite heavy, and at an incredibly global magnitude. So naturally people have the need for a slight relief from their reality, even just for a moment,” she told WWD about the September show.

The intimate show was a star-studded one. Many famous stars joined the celebration, from Bella Hadid, Indya Moore, Paloma Elsesser, Demi Moore, Big Sean, Christian Combs and many more. “We needed to take it up a notch from last year. We needed more fun, more hype and always inclusion,” she added.

In regards to her singing career, the Fenty Cosmetics founder recently hit back at fan who demanded a new album from her. On the first day of 2021, she posted a stunning photo of herself with a caption read, “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.”

A fan, however, penned on the comment section, “Resolution should be releasing the album.” Another fan chimed in, “Speaking of pressure, it’s the album for me.” The comments seemed to have gotten under Rihanna’s skin, prompting her to reply, “this comment is sooo 2019. grow up.”