Prince Harry Arrives in Montecito, Doesn’t Have One-on-One Chat With Prince Charles

A source claims that Charles and William don’t want to talk to Harry unless there are witnesses as the Duke of Cornwell and the Duke of Cambridge fear their words will be twisted.

It has been reported that Prince Harry has returned to America without settling things with father Prince Charles. Daily Mail confirmed that the Duke of Sussex has touched down in Montecito on Tuesday, April 20 as his car was seen leaving the private terminal at LAX at around 4 P.M.

Meanwhile, another report revealed that Harry returned to the U.S. without having “one-on-one” chats with either his father or brother Prince William. According to Page Six, the only time the trio sat down was when they had a three-way “clear-the-air talk” at Harry’s U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, April 17 following Prince Philip’s funeral.

A source claimed that Charles and William didn’t want to talk to Harry unless there were witnesses. The source explained that the Duke of Cornwell and the Duke of Cambridge feared their words might get twisted and then leak out from Harry’s camp.

As for Prince Harry and Prince William, the warring brothers were seen talking to each other following the funeral of their grandfather despite not standing side-by-side during the memorial. According to previous reports, Harry was seen rather chummy with William’s wife Kate Middleton while they stood outside the chapel.

The Duchess of Cambridge left the service on foot, prompting Harry to walk side-by-side with his brother as they had a little chat on their way back to Windsor Castle.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry reportedly was uneasy leaving his pregnant wife Meghan Markle alone during his visit in his home country. Previous report claimed that the Duke “is already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in.”

“He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy,” an insider spilled at the time.