Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Armed Robbery

In a video circulating on social media, the ‘Love And Hip Hop: Miami’ cast member is seen lying still on the floor of a South Florida bowling alley with his arm covered in blood.

Baby Blue is another rapper to have been involved in a shooting. After he was reportedly shot in South Florida during an attempted armed robbery, the original member of the hip-hop group Pretty Ricky was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The 36-year-old MC, whose real name is Diamond Blue Smith, was in the parking lot of SPAREZ Bowling Alley when the incident happened on Monday, April 19. The Davie Police Department reported that he and a friend were standing by their cars “when two unknown armed male suspects approached.”

The suspects then tried to steal a gold chain necklace from Blue and his pal, prompting a physical altercation. It was during the fight that the “Jerry Rice” spitter got shot in the left shoulder area. It remains unclear whether the robbers managed to take the necklace.

The police arrived at the scene after the suspect escaped. They stated that one of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, while the other guy wore a grey hoodie with a face covering as well.

In a graphic video shared on Hollywood Unlocked Instagram account, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” cast member is seen lying still on the floor with his arm covered in blood. A friend next to him frantically screamed out for help. Two other men then came to help and roll him onto his side.

Blue’s representatives have yet to publicly address the incident. However, his Instagram bio currently reads “#PrayforBabyBlue.” His latest post has since been flooded with well wishes from his online devotees.

One of Blue’s followers replied, “Praying for a quick recovery! You got this baby.” Another penned, “Expecting you to pull thru Birffday twin.” A third chimed in, “Pull through Blue. You got this!” Someone else added, “Praying hard!!!!! Pull thru please!”