Plant-based coronavirus treatment trialled in UK proven 99.9 per cent effective

Perth-based Biotech Scientist Velimir Pajic hopes the spray, being trialled at UK-based laboratory Perfectus Biomed, will be available in Australia by the end of the year.
“This nasal and mouth spray is very effective,” he said.
“When the virus comes in contact with it, it works by dual mechanism, it captures the virus and then some other components inside that barrier work to inhibit and eventually kill it within five minutes.”
Mr Pajic says the spray would be administered prior to attending areas where there is greater risk of infection – including airports, sporting events and concerts.
He says it is not an alternative to a coronavirus vaccine, but rather “An additional line of defence against coronavirus.”
The spray is in its second phase of testing in the UK and is yet to be tested on humans or approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.