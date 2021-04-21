Plant-based coronavirus treatment trialled in UK proven 99.9 per cent effective

A plant-based nasal spray being trialled in the UK could protect from coronavirus in a matter of minutes.

Perth-based Biotech Scientist Velimir Pajic hopes the spray, being trialled at UK-based laboratory Perfectus Biomed, will be available in Australia by the end of the year.

Mr Pajic told 6PR ‘s Liam Bartlett the concoction is a bio-adhesive gel that is sprayed inside the nose and mouth and adheres to the mucous membrane acting as a preventative to coronavirus infection.

“This nasal and mouth spray is very effective,” he said.

“When the virus comes in contact with it, it works by dual mechanism, it captures the virus and then some other components inside that barrier work to inhibit and eventually kill it within five minutes.”

Mr Pajic says the spray would be administered prior to attending areas where there is greater risk of infection – including airports, sporting events and concerts.

A nasal spray being trialled in the UK has been proven 99.9 per cent effective in protecting from coronavirus. (Getty)

He says it is not an alternative to a coronavirus vaccine, but rather “An additional line of defence against coronavirus.”