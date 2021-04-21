Philippines’ central bank governor says GDP could grow 6% to 7% in 2021 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila
MANILA (Reuters) – The two-week lockdown of the Philippine capital this month will likely slow full-year economic growth to 6% to 7%, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday.
The Philippines has set a 6.5% to 7.5% target this year, recovering from last year’s record 9.5% contraction. The capital region and nearby provinces returned to tighter restrictions from March 29 to April 11 to slow the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.