Phaedra Parks to Return to ‘RHOA’ as Cast Is Changing

Bravo/Charles Sykes

An insider says of the ‘RHOA’ alum, ‘The hope is that having fan favorites like Phaedra come back will help the show rise back into the 2 million viewers-a-week arena.’

AceShowbiz – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” may have a major cast shake-up in its upcoming season. If a new report is to be believed, the rating drops may prompt the producers to change the cast members for the next season, adding that Phaedra Parks may return to the show.

” ‘RHOA’ was once Bravo’s highest-rated housewives show but has lost its superiority over other shows in the franchise,” a source said to The Sun.”There’s going to be a big cast shake-up next season and some producers are mulling over asking Phaedra Parks to return.”

The insider went on to say, “The hope is that having fan favorites like Phaedra come back will help the show rise back into the 2 million viewers-a-week arena.”

It was reported that the premiere of “RHOA” dropped by almost half a million viewers. “Many insiders believe [NeNe Leakes] would help drive ratings, but her feud with producers seems to show no signs of letting up,” the source continued.

Back in June 2020, Phaedra reacted to fans who wished to see her back on the popular reality TV show. “Well, keep hope alive,” Phaedra said of rejoining the franchise. However, the 46-year-old mentioned at the time that she’s “trying to find love. I’m not trying to fight love.”

Talking about her appearance on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition“, Phaedra continued, “I’m in a different place right now, so that’s why you should tune into ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, so you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting,” Parks said.

Phaedra left “RHOA” in 2017 after spreading rumors about Kandi Burruss and her husband drugging and sexually assaulting Porsha Williams.

Fans apparently were excited with the idea of Phaedra coming back to the show. “I stopped watching after she was kicked off. If she returns I might tune in,” one person stated in a comment. “Bring phae phae back,” one other added, with someone else echoing the sentiment, “Please bring Phaedra! The show needs some spice.”

“lol that means kandi leaving,” one other predicted. Seemingly not gonna miss the Xscape singer, a user said, “Yes I’ll actually start watching the show again… Bye Kandi.”