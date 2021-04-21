Pfizer responds to report Brisbane man got blood clots after COVID vaccine

The 40-year-old male police officer was a frontline worker responsible for patrolling Queensland’s quarantine hotels and received the Pfizer shot on Sunday, before developing blood clots on Wednesday.
Pfizer said it had undergone a “comprehensive assessment of ongoing aggregate safety data” for its vaccine, and said blood clots aren’t a risk identified with receiving the jab.
“(The assessment) provided no evidence to conclude that arterial or venous thromboembolic events (blood clots), with or without thrombocytopenia, are a risk associated with the use of our COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement said.
“This safety database analysis included a review of all adverse events received for the vaccine through to March 27, 2021.”
The officer had recently undergone knee surgery and developed deep vein thrombosis as a side-effect, both the Therapeutic Good Administration and Federal Authorities are investigating the incident and any potential links.
Queensland Health has also directed all queries about the incident to the Federal Government and the TGA.