PayPal-owned Venmo launches cryptocurrency trading By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Payments app Square made headlines — and dollars — when it integrated trading into its mobile platform back during the crypto bull market of winter 2017.

Now, rival payments firm Venmo, owned by PayPal, is following suit by launching cryptocurrency trading for four major coins: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litceoin (LTC) and (BCH).