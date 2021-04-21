Pair of troughs generating rain and storms in parts of Queensland

Rain and storms will continue to sweep over Australia’s central and eastern tropics.

Showers are expected to continue in the state over the weekend.

Showers will continue in Victoria on Friday but will likely ease into the weekend.

Rain is expected to clear from Saturday in Tasmania.

There will be clearing showers in the state’s west and a mostly sunny, cool-to-mild day in the north.

A large high is keeping elsewhere dry and mostly clear.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the southwest and sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest.

There will be snow flurries in the Alps.