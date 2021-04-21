Online digital music retailer Beatport accepts Bitcoin for songs By Cointelegraph

Online digital music retailer Beatport accepts Bitcoin for songs
Beatport, a digital music portal for DJs and musicians, announced this week that it would begin accepting (BTC) as a means of payment on its website. Beatport hosts and sells music tracks for use by DJs, returning a portion of the proceeds to the original artist.
The company announced that it would accept Bitcoin as a payment method starting this coming June. Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels said the decision to accept Bitcoin was born of a desire to continue innovating, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
