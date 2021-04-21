Olympics-Women’s football draw for Tokyo 2020 By Reuters

© Reuters. A 3D printed Olympics logo is seen in front of displayed “Tokyo 2021” words in this illustration
(Reuters) – Draw for the women’s football competition at this year’s Tokyo Olympics:
Group E
Japan
Canada
Great Britain
Chile
Group F
China
Brazil
Zambia
Netherlands
Group G
Sweden
USA
Australia
New Zealand
The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 6.
The group winners and runners-up plus the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stages.
