Olympics-Men’s football draw for Tokyo 2020 By Reuters

(Reuters) – Draw for the men’s football competition at this year’s Tokyo Olympics:
Group A
Japan
South Africa
Mexico
France
Group B
New Zealand
Korea Republic
Honduras
Romania
Group C
Egypt
Spain
Argentina
Australia
Group D
Brazil
Germany
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia
The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 7.
The winners and runners-up from each group advance to the knockout stages.
