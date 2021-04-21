Oil prices drop as India’s COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world’s third-biggest oil importer.

Brent crude futures for June fell 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.09 a barrel at 0515 GMT, after dropping 48 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June fell 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $62.15 a barrel. The May contract expired on Tuesday down 1.5% at $62.44.

“India is a major crude oil consumer. So rising virus cases and thereby restrictions to limit the spread will dampen the demand outlook,” said Ravindra Rao, vice president for commodities at Kotak Securities.

“Global crude markets remains well supplied with OPEC and its allies scheduled to hike production in coming months. So, if the demand picture does not improve significantly, prices may correct further.”

India, also the world’s third-largest oil user, on Wednesday reported another record increase in the daily death toll from COVID-19, at 2,023, and another record rise in cases at more than 295,000.

The country is facing an oxygen supply crisis to treat patients. Large parts of the country are now under lockdown due to a huge second wave of the pandemic.