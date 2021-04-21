Oil falls 3rd day on U.S. stock build, surging COVID-19 cases

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan raised concerns that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may slow.

Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.9%, to $64.75 a barrel by 0157 GMT, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 58 cents, or 1.0%, at $60.77 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday.

Both contracts dropped more than 2% on Wednesday, closing at their lowest since April 13. They are down more than 3% so far this week.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended on April 16, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, confirming American Petroleum Institute data from the day before.

“Oil prices have been under pressure this week due to growing worries that surging number of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan will slow a recovery in fuel demand in Asia,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

“The market sentiment was further battered by the EIA’s weekly data that showed an increase in U.S. crude oil.”

India, the world’s third-largest oil user, on Wednesday reported another record increase in its daily death toll from COVID-19. Japan, the world’s No.4 oil importer, is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported.