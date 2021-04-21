Oil Extends Losing Run on U.S. Stockpile Gain, Demand Concerns

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil dropped for a third day after data showed a rise in U.S. stockpiles and investors fretted over an uneven recovery in global demand.

West Texas Intermediate retreated 0.4% in early Asian trading following a 1.8% tumble on Wednesday, when government figures showed the first expansion in American domestic crude stockpiles in a month. A flare-up in coronavirus cases in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is hurting consumption, offsetting positive signals from other economies including China and the U.S.

Crude’s run of losses is threatening to push prices back toward $60 a barrel, eroding gains last week that were underpinned by positive forecasts for energy demand from the International Energy Agency and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. U.S. benchmark prices are still up more than 25% this year, however, and the market’s pricing structure remains backwardated, a bullish pattern that suggests an underlying resilience.

The global picture — and prospects for near-term energy demand — are mixed. While vaccination drives are prompting greater activity and rising mobility in the U.S. and parts of Europe, the pandemic is tightening its grip elsewhere. More people were diagnosed with Covid-19 last week than in any other since the outbreak began, led by the rocketing numbers in India.

Highlighting the grim situation in South Asia, India on Wednesday reported a record 2,023 Covid-19 deaths, and an unprecedented 295,041 fresh cases. The dramatic surge has forced the nation’s financial and political capitals — Mumbai and New Delhi — to impose restrictions on movement.

