Oil Extends Losing Run on U.S. Stockpile Gain, Demand Concerns

(Bloomberg) — Oil dropped for a third day after data showed a rise in U.S. stockpiles and investors fretted over an uneven recovery in global demand.

West Texas Intermediate declined 0.6% in Asian trading following a tumble on Wednesday, when government figures showed the first expansion in American domestic crude stockpiles in a month. A flare-up in coronavirus cases in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is hurting consumption, with curbs reimposed in major cities including Mumbai. That’s offsetting positive signals on demand from other economies including China and the U.S.

Crude’s run of losses is threatening to push prices back toward $60 a barrel, eroding gains last week that were underpinned by positive forecasts for worldwide energy demand from the International Energy Agency and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. U.S. futures are still up by more than 25% this year, however, while global benchmark Brent remains backwardated, a bullish pattern that suggests an underlying resilience.

“Macros are pretty strong globally,” said Steve Innes, chief market strategist at Axi, who flagged prospects for improved oil demand over the northern hemisphere summer, especially with driving season in the U.S. “Generally, things turn more positive after the state of emergency or lockdowns are announced as the market then looks for light at the end of the tunnel.”