OECD tax chief sees global corporate tax deal this year By Reuters







DUBLIN (Reuters) – A new dynamic in global corporate tax talks being coordinated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is likely to lead to a deal this year, the Paris-based body’s head of tax said on Wednesday.

“There is momentum, there is a new dynamic that is likely to bring us to a resolution,” Pascal Saint Amans told an Irish online conference, citing in particular a recent intervention by the new U.S. administration.

“There is a strong impetus, especially post-COVID where governments will expect their companies when they are back to profit not to locate these profits in low tax jurisdictions, while during COVID governments helped the companies through.”