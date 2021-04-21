OECD tax chief sees global corporate tax deal this year By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


DUBLIN (Reuters) – A new dynamic in global corporate tax talks being coordinated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is likely to lead to a deal this year, the Paris-based body’s head of tax said on Wednesday.

“There is momentum, there is a new dynamic that is likely to bring us to a resolution,” Pascal Saint Amans told an Irish online conference, citing in particular a recent intervention by the new U.S. administration.

“There is a strong impetus, especially post-COVID where governments will expect their companies when they are back to profit not to locate these profits in low tax jurisdictions, while during COVID governments helped the companies through.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR