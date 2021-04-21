Norwegian Cruise Lines Jumps as Goldman Sees It Best-Positioned By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) rallied almost 7% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) upgraded shares to buy from neutral.

The company is in a strong position compared to peers, the firm said, increasing the price target by $10 to $37, despite no ships setting sail — though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has lifted the prohibition to cruise in favor of a phased approach.

“NCLH’s smaller fleet size, greater focus on North American consumers and more limited passengers

“Pent-up leisure demand will drive a recovery in net yields beyond pre-pandemic levels at the same time that net cruise costs ex-fuel will be slower to bounce back,” Goldman said.

Shares of Norwegian have about tripled since the pandemic halted so many fun activities and kept us huddled up at home. The stock is still about 50% lower than pre-pandemic times. Norwegian is hoping to resume sailing in July in the U.S.