Norwegian authorities urge crypto users to declare earnings on upcoming return By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Norwegian Tax Administration has issued a warning to crypto traders in advance of Norway’s April 30 deadline to file tax returns.

According to a notice from the Norwegian Tax Administration on Wednesday, the government agency advises all taxpayers who owned or sold crypto in 2020 to enter it on their returns or “risk paying additional tax.” The NTA said roughly 2% of cryptocurrency holders declared what tokens they owned or earned in 2019, less than 4,700 people out of an estimated 235,000.