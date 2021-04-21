NextEra Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



NextEra Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – NextEra Energy (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

NextEra Energy announced earnings per share of $0.67 on revenue of $3.73B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5778 on revenue of $4.9B.

NextEra Energy shares are up 4.38% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.15% from its 52 week high of $87.68 set on January 25. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.09% from the start of the year.

NextEra Energy shares lost 0.66% in pre-market trade following the report.

NextEra Energy follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

NextEra Energy’s report follows an earnings beat by EON SE on March 24, who reported EPS of $0.2366 on revenue of $20.86B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.2308 on revenue of $38.14B.

EDP Energias de Portugal ADR had missed expectations on April 2 with first quarter EPS of $0.8393 on revenue of $4.11B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9779 on revenue of $15.32B.

