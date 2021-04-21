Mohawk Industries Remains a Buy Following 42% YTD Gain By StockNews



Mohawk Industries (NYSE:) is a winner from the improving housing market and looming infrastructure bill. The stock is up 42% YTD. Patrick Ryan explains why he believes it remains a buy.Mohawk Industries (MHK) is one of the world’s top flooring product manufacturers. MHK’s flooring is used in both residential homes and commercial properties. The company also markets and distributes ceramic tile as well as natural stone and wood.

MHK has climbed $12 in one month alone. The stock was priced at $92 in late October of 2020. MHK has steadily increased ever since, climbing to $134 by late November, $182 by late February, and its current price of $195 as of late April.

Headquartered in Calhoun, GA, MHK does business in three distinct segments: Flooring North America, Global Ceramic, and Rest of the World Flooring. It is particularly interesting to note more than one-third of MHK’s sales stem from the company’s global ceramic business. Let’s take a look at MHK to determine just how high this stock might go.

MHK Points of Note

