Missing Dubai princess; UN experts demand release of Sheikha Latifa

In a video aired by the BBC two months ago, she said special forces soldiers drugged her and returned her to detention.

Princess Latifa pictured during a series of previous video messages. (60 Minutes)

Amid international concern about the fate of Sheikha Latifa, the UAE said in February that she was being cared for at home.

But now UN human rights officials have urged authorities in the Middle East emirate to “provide meaningful information” on Sheikha Latifa’s fate “without delay”.

In a statement released yesterday the UN asked for “independent verification of the conditions under which she is being held, and for her immediate release”.

“We are alarmed that, following the public release in February of footage in which Sheikha Latifa reported being deprived of her liberty against her will, and the subsequent official request for further information on her situation, no concrete information has been provided by the authorities,” the UN human rights experts said in a statement.

“The statement issued by the Emirates authorities, merely indicating that she was being ‘cared for at home’ is not sufficient at this stage,” added the experts, who include UN investigators on violence against women.

Princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, left, with Mary Robinson, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. There has been growing international concern over the missing royal’s fate. (AP/CNN)

The videos released by the BBC earlier this year show Sheikha Latifa at a “jail villa”, apparently located in the UAE.

“I’m a hostage,” the sheikha says in one video.

“This villa has been converted into jail.

“I can’t even go outside to get any fresh air.”

In 2018, the AP reported how a friend and an ex-French spy helped Sheikha Latifa escape by boat, only to be captured off India.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the all-powerful ruler of Dubai, and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates. (Nine)