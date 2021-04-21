Miley Cyrus Teases Remix of The Kid LAROI’s ‘Without You’

Instagram

The former ‘Hannah Montana’ star unveils a video of her rhyming the lyrics of the hit song as headlines about her past relationships appear in the background.

Fans are apparently getting a Miley Cyrus and The Kid LAROI collaboration. On Tuesday, April 20, the former “Hannah Montana” star took to social media to share a video in which she teased a new “Without You” remix with the Australian crooner.

The 28-year-old star posted the clip on her Instagram account. In the footage, she could be seen singing the pre-chorus of the song as headlines about her past relationships appeared in the background. At the end of the video, she kissed TikTok star KingMoxu. “So there I go……..hey @thekidlaroi @kingmoxuofficial,” she wrote in the accompaniment of the post.

Cyrus’ post has since been flooded with enthusiastic comments from her online devotees. One user in particular exclaimed, “OMGG can’t wait for the remix!!!” Another individual raved, “It sounds so good, I already want to hear it in full.” A third, meanwhile, urged her, “Release the remix!!”

In late March, LAROI put out some pictures of him with the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth when they were in a recording studio. He captioned it, “hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana I got molly I got white I got molly I got white I’ve been trapping trapping trapping trapping all damn night.”

This is the latest high profile collaboration to be shared by LAROI. He was recently featured on Justin Bieber‘s “Unstable” from the latter’s “Justice” album. In an interview with radio.com, the 17-year-old rapper revealed that the husband of Hailey Baldwin was the one to reach out to him.

“That’s my boy,” LAROI said of Justin. “That’s somebody I’ve looked up to since I can remember, so it’s just super crazy when he reached out… The past month and a bit we’ve been getting to know each other . I’m blessed to be able to call him my friend.”