Miley Cyrus Takes a Jab at Her Past Relationships in Teaser for Remix of Kid Laroi’s ‘Without You’

In a short clip she shares via her social media account, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker lip syncs her parts of the song with newspaper cuttings play out on a screen behind her.

Miley Cyrus pokes fun at her relationship history in a new Instagram video.

The clip, which appears to be a stunt to promote the remix of Australian singer The Kid LAROI‘s hit “Without You”, featuring the “Can’t Be Tamed” star as a guest vocalist, features the singer alongside pointed headlines from the past few years.

As Miley lip syncs her parts of the song, the newspaper cuttings play out on a screen behind her, referring to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth, fling with Kaitlynn Carter and romance with Cody Simpson.

One headline reads, “Miley Cyrus Romance Retrospective: All the Men and Women She’s Dated.” Another brings up, “What Really Ended Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas‘ Relationship.”

“So there I go, can’t make a wife out of a h*e,” Miley mimes. “I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry but I’m scared to be alone.” The clip comes to an end after Miley shares a passionate kiss with shirtless TikTok star King Moxu.

In the caption of the post, the former “Hannah Montana” star simply writes, “So there I go……..hey @thekidlaroi @kingmoxuofficial.”

Kid Laroi’s “Without You” has been one of the biggest Australian hits of the year so far, and peaked in the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

In late March, Kid has shared Instagram photos of him in the studio with Miley. At the time, he teased in the caption, “hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana hannah montana I got molly I got white I got molly I got white I’ve been trapping trapping trapping trapping all damn night.”