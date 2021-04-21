Mexico Lawmakers Remove Curbs to Pemex in New Fuel Market Bill

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mexico’s lower house of congress on Wednesday approved a reform to the country’s hydrocarbon law that removes one of the linchpins to promote private competition against state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos.

The lower house voted 301 in favor, 147 against and two abstentions to approve the proposal, which eliminates a transitory provision to stimulate competition introduced in 2014 when the market was opened to private companies. The bill will now go to the senate, where a much wider proposal to increase government controls over Mexico’s fuel market is also being discussed.

The legislation is the latest effort to strengthen Pemex, as Mexico’s national oil company is known, a long-sought goal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. His administration is pushing to unwind a reform by his predecessor that opened up the energy sector to private participation and ended the state’s monopoly in oil production and refining.

The new bill, which was just introduced this week by a ruling party lawmaker, removes an article from the nation’s oil law that compels regulator CRE to issue so-called asymmetric regulations to privilege private companies in sales of fuels from Pemex refineries. The rule initially sought to limit Pemex’s market power but lawmakers now argue that private companies had already increased their share and such limitation was no longer needed.