Metro grocery sales stay strong, but tougher year-over-year comparisons loom

Won’t be able to match the panic-buying early in the pandemic Photo by David Kawai/Bloomberg

Article content Sales at Metro Inc., one of Canada’s top supermarket chains, rose by more than five per cent during the second quarter as public health restrictions extended the trend of people eating from home that has fattened grocery revenues throughout the pandemic. But after a year of making dramatic gains versus pre-pandemic sales, the company now faces the tough task of beating its performance earlier in the pandemic. The last weeks of its second quarter, ended March 13, matched up against the beginning of 2020’s surge in panic buying, when frantic shoppers cleared out grocery shelves to stock their pantries. “We expect the year-over-year food sales, in the short term, to decline,” Metro said in an earnings update on Wednesday. “However, in absolute terms, we expect food sales to remain strong, and to compare favourably to pre-pandemic levels.” Metro reported adjusted second-quarter net earnings of $194.7 million, a 6.5 per cent increase from the same period a year ago, on sales of $4.2 billion. Same store sales — a key metric in retail — of food rose 10.1 per cent in the first 10 weeks of the 12-week quarter, though sales in the final two weeks — which directly compared to the beginning of last year’s panic buying in early to mid-March 2020 — dragged the overall growth down to 5.5 per cent.