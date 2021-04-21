Meghan Markle and Son Archie Spoke to Queen Elizabeth II Before Prince Philip’s Funeral

Instagram

While Meghan Markle could not personally attend Prince Philip’s funeral due to her pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex didn’t miss to reach out to the royal family amid the heartbreaking loss. According to a new report, Meghan and her son Archie spoke to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

“Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather’s funeral,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week,” the insider added. It was also shared that Meghan reached out to the 95-year-old monarch and “expressed condolences” when she was advised by doctors not to travel to the U.K. for the funeral.

The Queen herself allegedly didn’t resent Meghan for not being able to attend the funeral. “The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment,” the source added at the time.

In addition to privately reaching out to the Queen ahead of the funeral for Prince Philip, Meghan sent a handwritten note with a wreath to be laid at the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17. Meghan and Harry allegedly chose the arrangement for the beautiful wreath as each of the flowers has a special meaning.

Acanthus mollis, which is the national flower of Philip’s homeland Greece, was included in the wreath alongside eryngium which was a nod to the late royal’s Royal Marines. It also had campanula for gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary for remembrance, lavender for devotion as well as roses which were used to honor June, Philip’s birth month.

Meanwhile, another report shared that Meghan and Harry kept “in touch every day” during his visit in the U.K. “She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn’t want to leave Meghan and Archie alone,” a source noted. “Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn’t wanted him to worry.”

The two had reunited earlier this week as Harry reportedly arrived in Montecito on Tuesday, April 20.