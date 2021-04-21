Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mom With Throwback Pic of Her and His Kids

Instagram

In the picture shared by the ‘Ted’ actor on Instagram, Alma could be seen smiling for the camera as she posed next to him, his wife and their four children.

AceShowbiz –

Mark Wahlberg is still mourning the loss of his mother. Just one day after announcing Alma’s Wahlberg’s death, the John Bennett depicter in “Ted” offered his tribute by unveiling a throwback picture of her and his kids.

The 49-year-old actor shared the family portrait on Instagram on Monday, April 19. The snap saw him posing on a couch along with his mother, his wife Rhea Durham, as well as their four children, 15-year-old Michael, 12-year-old and Brendan, 17-year-old Ella and 11-year-old Grace. He captioned it, “Miss you grandma.”

<br />

One day earlier, Mark took to Instagram to put out a picture of his late mom in which she smiled for the camera. In the accompaniment of the post, the “Daddy’s Home” star simply penned, “My angel. Rest in peace.”

Also honoring Alma was Mark’s brother, Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie turned to his own page to share a nearly two-minute clip documenting some moments of her life. Alongside the video, he wrote, “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman.”

“My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people – combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from – undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am,” the 51-year-old musician continued. “I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.”

“She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue,” the husband of Jenny McCarthy went on. “It’s time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always.”

Alma died at the age of 78 after suffering from dementia. Aside from Mark and Donnie, she shared seven other children, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Michelle, late Debbie and Tracey Wahlberg, with husband Donald Wahlberg. Donald passed away in 2008.