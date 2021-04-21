Marise Payne scraps Victoria’s Belt and Road Initiative deal with China

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has shredded four state government deals with foreign nations in the first audit of major projects of its kind.

All four are in Victoria and include two with China as part of the nation’s Belt and Road Initiative. The other two are with Syria and Iran.

“I consider these four arrangements to be inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations in line with the relevant test in Australia’s Foreign Relations (State and Territory Arrangements) Act 2020,” Ms Payne said in a statement tonight.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne during a Senate estimates hearing at Parliament House in Canberra. (Alex Ellinghausen)

The four arrangements are:

– Memorandum of understanding between the Department of Education and Training (Victoria) and the Technical and Vocational Training Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed 25 November 2004.

– Protocol of scientific cooperation between the Ministry of Higher Education in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Training of Victoria, signed 31 March 1999.

– Memorandum of understanding between the government of Victoria and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation within the framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative, signed 8 October 2018.

– Framework agreement between the government of Victoria and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China on jointly promoting the framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, signed on 23 October 2019.

Victoria’s involvement with the Belt and Road Initiative has come under increasing scrutiny given Australia’s tensions with China in recent months.

The veto scheme giving the Foreign Minister the power to audit deals with foreign nations was introduced in December.

More than 1000 arrangements between states, territories, local governments and Australian public universities have already been submitted to the minister for consideration.

“The more than 1000 notified so far reflect the richness and breadth of Australia’s international interests and demonstrate the important role played by Australia’s states, territories, universities and local governments in advancing Australia’s interests abroad,” Ms Payne said.

Ms Payne said she would continue to consider submissions made under the scheme and “expect the overwhelming majority of them to remain unaffected”.