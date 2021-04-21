MakerDAO moves to expand collateral assets and upgrade liquidation engine By Cointelegraph

MakerDAO moves to expand collateral assets and upgrade liquidation engine
Decentralized lending and stablecoin protocol MakerDAO has opened governance voting to allow new tokens as collateral.
A number of new collateral types have been proposed for MakerDAO, potentially increasing the number of digital assets that can now be used to mint its stablecoin, DAI. Voting began on April 19 and will run for fourteen days.
