Maia Mitchell And Cierra Ramirez Interview Each Other

Good Trouble is honestly one of the best shows on television right now — and if you’re not watching it, I recommend you start ASAP!
To celebrate the Season 3 spring finale of their Freeform show, stars and on-screen sisters Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez hopped on Zoom with us to interview each other as superfans.
What was it like the first time they ever met? What are their favorite Mariana and Callie moments? And what was their best night out together? Find out all that and more in the video below.
Basically, these two know each other so well, they really are like sisters.
Mariana and Callie would honestly be so proud!
Catch the spring finale of Good Trouble tonight on Freeform and catch up on the entire season on Hulu!
