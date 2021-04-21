Machine Gun Kelly Bids Farewell to His Neck While Debuting Gory New Tattoo

WENN/Instar

Having more than 70 tattoos on his body ink collection, the ‘Bloody Valentine’ rapper gets himself one more artwork that looks like a slash down his throat.

AceShowbiz –

Machine Gun Kelly has added one more tattoo to his body ink collection. When showing off the new gory artwork to his fans on social media, the “Bloody Valentine” rapper jokingly bid farewell to his neck.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, April 20, the 30-year-old shared a picture of him flaunting the new tatt, which looks like a slash down his throat. He also added a video that documented the process of him getting the design permanently inked along his neck. “bye bye neck,” he simply captioned the post.

Many of Kelly’s fans complimented the stripe. Some others, however, questioned why he would get himself that kind of artwork. One user asked, “i’m just confused on why just a red line?” Another echoed, “Love you mgk but is that really all it is. A line? Or am I missing something.” A third then chimed in, “No why would u do this.”

This came around five months after Kelly’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, unveiled her own tattoo, which was dedicated to him. When attending the 2020 American Music Awards in November, she flaunted the scripted skin art along her collarbone that featured the words, “el pistolero” – the Spanish translation of gunfighter.

The “Transformers” actress first hinted at the tribute when she was featured on his song “Banyan Tree (Interlude)”. She said on the track, “It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible. You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me.”

Fox and Kelly were first linked romantically in May 2020. At the time, they were spotted grabbing coffee and a meal together in Los Angeles. The lovebirds went public with their romance in July, more than a month after her now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their separation.