Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $264.228 by 02:24 (06:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 11.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $17.614B, or 0.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $256.260 to $269.934 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 5.77%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.996B or 4.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $231.8659 to $335.2682 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 37.09% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,725.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.57% on the day.

was trading at $2,320.67 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 11.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,039.547B or 50.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $267.672B or 13.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.