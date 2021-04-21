Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day
Investing.com – was trading at $264.228 by 02:24 (06:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 11.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.
The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $17.614B, or 0.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.
Litecoin had traded in a range of $256.260 to $269.934 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 5.77%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.996B or 4.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $231.8659 to $335.2682 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Litecoin is still down 37.09% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $55,725.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.57% on the day.
was trading at $2,320.67 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 11.87%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,039.547B or 50.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $267.672B or 13.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
