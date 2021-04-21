Liam Hemsworth Trolled by GF Gabriella Brooks Over His Long Hair

Instagram

After ‘The Hunger Games’ actor shares a new selfie on Instagram, some of his famous friends such as Angela Sarafyan and Wayne Coyne encourage him not to get a new ‘haircut.’

AceShowbiz –

Liam Hemsworth has apparently failed to impress Gabriella Brooks with his recent appearance. When showing off his long hair on social media, the Gale Hawthorne depicter in “The Hunger Games” got trolled by his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, April 20, the 31-year-old Australian hunk made use of Instagram to share a selfie featuring his longer locks. In the accompaniment of the post, he simply asked, “Haircut?”

Liam’s post has since caught Gabriella’s attention. Taking to the comment section, she quipped, “Rapunzel.” Some of his famous friends such as Angela Sarafyan and Wayne Coyne, meanwhile, encouraged him not to get a new ‘do. They both replied, “no.”

The “Most Dangerous Game” star and the model allegedly started dating in mid-December 2019, months after his split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus. In January 2020, the new couple seemingly confirmed their romance as they were spotted locking lips on a beach date in Byron Bay, Australia.

Later in September, the lovebirds were said to have moved into the right direction with their romance. A source told Us Weekly, “Liam and Gabriella are going strong and have been quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay. Liam has some movie projects coming up and is happy to be living in Australia and being able to spend his downtime with Gabriella.”

In the following month, Liam invited Gabriella to his brother Luke Hemsworth‘s 40th birthday celebration. In a picture shared by Chris Hemsworth on Instagram, she could be seen posing next to her beau as they stood alongside his parents, his brothers, as well as their wives Samantha and Elsa Pataky respectively.

Gabriella could also be seen in Samantha’s Instagram post. Alongside the photo of her sitting next to the 24-year-old, the latter penned, “My favourite person in the world @hemsworthluke plus a couple of other bloody legends @zara.byron @gabriella_brooks #happybirthday #peakyfookinblinders.”