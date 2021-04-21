Lam Research Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Lam Research Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Lam Research (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Lam Research announced earnings per share of $7.49 on revenue of $3.85B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.6 on revenue of $3.71B.

Lam Research shares are up 35% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.15% from its 52 week high of $669.00 set on April 8. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 8.24% from the start of the year.

Lam Research shares gained 1.36% in after-hours trade following the report.

Lam Research follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Lam Research’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.87 on revenue of $5.26B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $4.76B.

Lockheed Martin had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $6.56 on revenue of $16.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $6.31 on revenue of $16.38B.

