Kylie Jenner Gets Kourtney Kardashian Skull-Shaped Flowers

💀💀💀Happy Birthday. 💀💀💀
…With a skull made out of flowers.
What better gift to mark the passage of time?
Maybe this is just one of those rich people things that I am too much of a peasant to understand???
Hey, if this pic of Reign is anything to go by, it’s child friendly!
The flowers came with a card that read, “Happy Birthday Rockstar! XO, Tinkerbell” — AKA Kylie’s nickname.
Kylie wasn’t the only person to get Kourtney some flowers for her birthday — boyfriend Travis Barker got her a scene out of a freakin’ fairy tale book for her birthday.
Anyway, should my own sister be reading this: Regular flowers are fine.
