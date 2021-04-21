Kylie Jenner Gets Kourtney Kardashian Skull-Shaped Flowers

Bradly Lamb
💀💀💀Happy Birthday. 💀💀💀

As you may or may not know, this past weekend was Kourtney Kardashian‘s 42nd birthday.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Of course, one of the many people to mark the occasion was Kourtney’s sister, Kylie Jenner


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

…With a skull made out of flowers.

What better gift to mark the passage of time?

Maybe this is just one of those rich people things that I am too much of a peasant to understand???

Hey, if this pic of Reign is anything to go by, it’s child friendly!

The flowers came with a card that read, “Happy Birthday Rockstar! XO, Tinkerbell” — AKA Kylie’s nickname.


Kourtney Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kourtneykardash

This brings up another possibility, which is that I am not rock ‘n’ roll enough to vibe with the flowery skull. This makes sense, because I am very uncool.

Kylie wasn’t the only person to get Kourtney some flowers for her birthday — boyfriend Travis Barker got her a scene out of a freakin’ fairy tale book for her birthday.

Anyway, should my own sister be reading this: Regular flowers are fine.

