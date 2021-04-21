Kourtney Kardashian Explores Rough Sex Amid Hot Romance With Travis Barker

WENN/FayesVision

The Poosh founder hints at her ‘kinky bedroom preference’ in an article posted on her website after teasing fans with a poll on the matter along with a picture of a woman flashing her panties.

AceShowbiz –

Kourtney Kardashian is getting bold these days amid her relationship with Travis Barker. The reality TV star, who has been enjoying hot romance with the drummer, has dropped a hint about her sex life as she explores rough sex in the latest article posted on her Poosh website.

The mother of three earlier teased fans about the article by launching a poll on her Instagram Story about the matter. “ROUGH SEX: LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT?” she asked her 116 million followers along with a picture of a woman flashing her panties emblazoned with the word “oui.”

Kourtney Kardashian ran a poll on rough sex.

In the article, Kourtney admits she’s a fan of “the kinky bedroom preference” as she seeks to find out if this bedroom behavior is a reflection of one’s personality. “Is there a deeper meaning if someone likes it rough? Does it have to do with your personality? Are you taking out subconscious anger? Or is it simply because you like the thrill of it?” she poses the question, before letting Casey Tanner, therapist, writer and founder of QueerSexTherapy, give his take on the matter.

To summarize, Casey writes that “our sexual fantasies are not necessarily reflective of what we enjoy in our non-sexual lives” and “when someone enjoys consensually rough sex, it tells us very little about their personality.” She also suggests, “If you enjoy rough sex with a consenting partner, there’s no need to overanalyze it.”

Kourtney’s bedroom talk comes on the heels of her boyfriend’s NSFW birthday tribute to her. In his naughty post, the Blink-182 drummer included some pictures of them making out and one clip that showed her sucking his thumb before falling back and laughing.

<br />

Kourtney and Travis also celebrated her birthday with a romantic getaway. The 42-year-old reality TV star has taken to her Instagram page to share pictures from her birthday trip, including one photo which sees her walking hand-in-hand with her shirtless beau. “Little birthday vibes,” she captioned it.