Kinder Morgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Kinder Morgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Kinder Morgan announced earnings per share of $0.6 on revenue of $5.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.2392 on revenue of $3.02B.

Kinder Morgan shares are up 30% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.07% from its 52 week high of $17.97 set on June 8, 2020. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.08% from the start of the year.

Kinder Morgan shares gained 2.81% in after-hours trade following the report.

Kinder Morgan follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Kinder Morgan’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $3.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5778 on revenue of $4.9B.

EON SE had beat expectations on March 24 with first quarter EPS of $0.2366 on revenue of $20.86B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.2308 on revenue of $38.14B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar