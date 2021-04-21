Kim Kardashian ‘Gonna Faint’ After Nicola Coughlan Reveals Her Connection to ‘Bridgerton’

AceShowbiz –

Kim Kardashian is absolutely ecstatic when finding out about her connection to her favorite show. After “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan informed her about her indirect contribution to the hit Netflix series, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star blurted out that she was “gonna faint.”

On Tuesday, April 20, the 40-year-old TV personality was tagged by the Lady Whistledown depicter in a tweet that read, “Did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know.” She seemed unable to handle the jaw-dropping news by replying, “OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!!”

“Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton?!?!?!?” Kim continued expressing her disbelief in the same the tweet. She then, with a winking emoji, added, “I am the corset Queen.” In response, Nicola playfully replied that that the estranged wife of Kanye West‘s “Bridgerton” name is “Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas.”

A few hours before, Kim was also told that her family, the Kardashians, inspired a string of characters on the show. Nicola tweeted at the time, “Does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”

Responding to Nicola’s revelation, Kim expressed her joy by tweeting back, “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!” She added, “This tweet was sent to me on my [Bridgerton] group chat,” and asked the 34-year-old actress, “Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Kim Kardashian expressed her joy.] Upon learning about Kim’s request, Nicola went on to extend her invitation by saying, “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!” When a fan asked Nicola which Kardashian sisters resembles Penelope Featherington the most, the actress admitted that she and co-stars Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington, and Bessie Carter, who cast as Prudence Featherington, discussed about it a lot. “The three of us genuinely debate this all the time, I think Prudence and Phillipa are very [Kourtney Kardashian] and [Khloe Kardashian] cos they’re besties, and Pen is a very successful business woman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there’s that…,” the “Derry Girls” actress answered. [photo=/display/images/photo/2021/04/21/00169660s3.jpg*720,465*Netflix via Twitter]Netflix responded to Kim’s excitement.

Netflix’s official Twitter account also reacted to Kim’s tweet in which she voiced her wish to join the “Bridgerton” fitting. Suggesting that maybe the SKIMS founder could be part of the Featherington family, its tweet read, “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it — I’ll see what can I do!”