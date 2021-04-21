Kendall Jenner Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Man Trying to Kill Her

Instagram

The 25-year-old model/TV personality can now feel relieved after a man who allegedly plots to kill her has just been ordered to stay away 100 feet from her for at least 5 years.

AceShowbiz –

Kendall Jenner can now breathe a little easier. On Tuesday, April 20, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was granted five-year restraining order against a man who threatened to kill her.

The man, who was identified as Malik Bowker, got the order by the judge during the Tuesday hearing, per reported by TMZ. The ban required him to stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall. Malik was also required to have zero physical contact with the daughter of Kris Jenner at her home or work.

Malik was additionally forbidden to send email, text message and other electronic means to Kendall. He was also banned from trying and looking for the make-up mogul’s address in the future. The man didn’t show up at the hearing, while Kendal made a virtual appearance via phone and was represented by her attorney.

Kendall was initially granted a temporary restraining order back in March. At the time, she claimed that Malik traveled across the country to shoot her. Earlier court filings revealed that Kendall learned about Malik’s plot from an LAPD detective. The detective said Malik planned to buy an illegal firearm to finish her before turning the gun on himself.

The documents also reportedly unraveled his alleged criminal history, detailing that he had been busted for kidnapping. He also reportedly stored Kendall’s photos on his social media pages that led to the 25-year-old beauty fearing for her own safety.

This is the second restraining order Kendall received in the month of April. Earlier the same month, a 27-year-old man named Shaquan King was arrested for breaking into her Beverly Hills residence and skinny-dipping in her pool. Reports said that Shaquan was targeting her sister Kylie Jenner as well.

The man was then detained by police and charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing. Nearly two days after he got released from jail, the alleged stalker reportedly made his way into Kylie’s gated Holmby Hills community. The incident forced Kendall to leave her West Hollywood home.