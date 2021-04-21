Kate Winslet’s Most Stylish Red Carpet Looks

Kate Winslet can wear just about anything on the red carpet and look amazing.

1996: A pink princess


A 21-year-old Winslet looked like a princess in a bubblegum pink pink off-the-shoulder gown with a hot pink shawl worn around her arms at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

1998: A lace moment


Winslet posed on the Golden Globes red carpet with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in a nude and black sheer dress and a classic ’90s choker necklace.

1998: Giving renaissance vibes


The actress gave off renaissance vibes in a green gown with gold accents at the 1998 Academy Awards red carpet.

2001: A sleek leather number


Winslet wore a body-hugging leather halter gown with a shawl worn around her arms at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2001.

2002: A black and gold look


While at the Bafta British Academy Film Awards in 2002, Winslet went for a chic black gown with a subtle slit and gold accents at the top.

in 2004: A Tiffany blue gown


At the Finding Neverland premiere in 2004, the actress posed with Johnny Depp in a stunning baby blue gown.

2004: A simple stunner


Winslet looked stunning in a simple purple dress at the Glamour “Women of the Year” Awards red carpet in 2004.

2006: Having fun in a short party dress


The actress wore a frilly black dress paired with peep toe Louboutin heels for the 2006 UK premiere of The Holiday.

2007: A royal blue beauty


Winslet stunned in a royal blue gown at the 2007 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

2007: A goddess in green


Winslet wore an elegant one-shoulder light green dress at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet.

2009: A chic black look


Winslet wore a chic black gown that had an embellished bow at the waist for the Golden Globe Awards in 2009.

2010: A simple and elegant look


Winslet opted for a simple yet chic black gown with a one-shoulder strap for the Golden Globe Awards in 2010.

2011: Neutrals all the way


Winslet opted for a neutral collared dress with snakeprint strappy heels for the 2011 Venice International Film Festival.

2013: Glowing in a dark blue look


A pregnant Winslet glowed in a dark blue gown at the Labor Day premiere red carpet at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

2015: Ravishing in grey


Winslet turned heads in a grey embellished look at the red carpet for The Dressmaker premiere at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

2016: Sophisticated in green


Winslet looked sophisticated in a body-hugging green gown that had a cap sleeve and v-neck neckline at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2017: A modern lace look


Winslet seems to love a little lace number. In 2017, the actress attended the premiere of The Mountain Between Us at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing a white gown with lace trimmings around her waist and shoulders.

2018: A casual and comfortable fit


Winslet posed in a black jumpsuit that was cinched at the waist with a bow at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards in 2018.

2018: A black cocktail dress look


Winslet went for a more toned down look in a black knee-length dress, matching shawl, and black pointy-toed heels at the Longines Masters of New York red carpet in 2018.

What’s your favorite look? Let us know in the comments!

